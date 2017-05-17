Yogi govt transfers 67 IPS officers in UP

The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh transferred 67 IPS officers on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh government transferred 31 IPS officers, including 10 district police chiefs.

On April 26, Adityanath government transferred 84 IAS and 54 IPS officers, including district magistrates and police chiefs in the biggest administrative re-shuffle since assuming power.

In the same month, the newly elected BJP government in UP had made Sulkan Singh, a 1980-batch IPS officer, the state police chief, replacing Javeed Ahmed. 12 other IPS officers were also reshuffled.

It needs to be noted that during the assembly polls, the BJP had petitioned the Election Commission to remove Ahmed, alleging that he was working at the behest of the then Samajwadi Party government.

OneIndia News