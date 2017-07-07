Yogi govt’s condom shagun for newly-wed couples to promote family planning

Lucknow, July 7: When it comes to check population growth, the Uttar Pradesh government is ready to walk the extra mile. Although right-wing groups might cringe at the idea of condoms as gifts for newly-wed couples, the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state is in no mood to listen to 'sanskari' (cultured) talk.

Experts say the Yogi Adityanath government is taking the right measure by planning to distribute condoms to couples in order to teach them the importance of safe sex and family planning.

On the occasion of World Population Day on July 11, the government will gift couples a kit containing condoms and oral contraceptives as part of its Mission Parivar Vikas.

According to a report by The Times of India, accredited social health activists (ASHA) will distribute the kit as 'shagun' (auspicious offering) to the couples.

The special family planning kit will also contain a letter addressed to the couples from the health department, detailing the importance of family planning, safe sex and spacing out births.

The 'nayi pahal' kit for newly-weds will also contain a pack of towels and handkerchiefs, a nail-cutter, a comb and a mirror set.

OneIndia News