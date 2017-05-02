Yogi cracks namoona joke to attack SP, Congress

Lucknow, May 2: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath showcased his humourous side during the opening session of the Bharatiya Janata Party's state executive meeting in Lucknow on Monday while attacking the opposition parties who called him a namoona (sample).

"The opposition is so worried that they want to unite to take on Yogi. There is much talk about how such a namoona (sample) was made Chief Minister by (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji," the CM laughed.

Attacking the former Samajwadi Party government of Akhilesh Yadav, the 44-year-old BJP CM said, "After the BJP came to power in UP, there is a 'halchal' (buzz) around the Chief Minister's office. Earlier, after lunch time, there was no activity."

Since Adityanath became the CM of UP in March, he introduced several rules and regulations to discipline truant government employees. The new UP government has instructed all officials to attend duty on time. It has also launched action against those officials who do not attend offices.

The priest-turned-politician CM has asked BJP lawmakers not to take law into their hands and work in their respective constituencies diligently.

OneIndia News