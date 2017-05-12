Yogi Adityanath visits village of slain BSF trooper in Pak attack on LoC

Lucknow, May 12: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the residence of slain Border Security Force trooper Prem Sagar in Teekampur village in Deoria on Friday and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

The 50-year-old BSF Head Constable was on patrol duty between two forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir as part of a 10-member team of BSF and army soldiers when Pakistani troops opened unprovoked fire, using rocket-propelled grenades and mortars.

Pakistan's Border Action Team allegedly crossed the LoC and ambushed the patrol team. Sagar and Naik Subedar Paramjeet Singh of the Indian Army died in the ambush and their bodies were mutilated.

During the meeting with the family of the martyr, the Chief Minister also handed over a cheque of Rs 4 lakh and a fixed deposit of Rs 2 lakh to the widow of the deceased soldier. Before this, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi has already extended a financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the family.

The Chief Minister also announced that a girls inter college would be constructed on a stretch of 1.5 acres of government land and a memorial in the memory of the slain soldier would also be made. On the remaining land, a park would be constructed and beautified.

To a demand of the family of being allocated a gas agency, the Chief Minister said he would send a recommendation of the same to the union government.

IANS