Workaholic Yogi Adityanath turns 45; no celebrations

Lucknow, Jun 5: Yogi Adityanath turned 45 on Monday and for the workaholic Uttar Pradesh chief minister, his birthday was just like any other day -- one full of engagements -- sans any pomp and show.

After donning the mantle of UP chief minister, it was his first birthday which he chose to spend taking part in the international environment day function in the state capital in the morning. He then left for Aligarh to attend several official functions there. However, it were greetings galore for Adityanath with Prime Minister Narendra Modi heading the list of a galaxy of leaders who wished him on the occasion.

"Birthday greetings to the youthful & dynamic CM of UP, @myogiadityanath Ji. I wish him a long and healthy life," tweeted Modi. Others who wished him were BJP president Amit Shah, central ministers Mukhar Abbas Naqvi, Venkaiah Naidu, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Ananth Kumar, V K Singh, Suresh Prabhu and Bandaru Dattatreya, chief ministers Chandrababu Naidu, Raman Singh and Vasundhara Raje Scindia, among others.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik drove to Adityanath's official residence on Kalidas Marg and presented a bouquet. An official statement released by the Raj Bhavan said the Governor while greeting the chief minister hoped the state will reach new heights in development under his leadership.

Though Adityanath does not celebrate his birthday, but since it falls on international environment day, his followers in Gorakhpur have been planting saplings on this day as it is an issue close to his heart. Keeping the tradition alive, the saffron-clad leader's Hindu Yuva Vahini carried out plantation in Gorakhpur.

"We have asked all HYV activists to plant at least one sapling today and also ensure that it grows into a healthy plant," state unit general secretary P K Mal said.

BJP workers in Gorakhpur, the Lok Sabha constituency he held five times becomes becoming the chief minister, distributed fruits among patients admitted in Gorakhnath hospital and also donated blood. They also distributed sweets among themselves to mark the occasion.

