Yogi Adityanath to dislodge Congress in Karnataka: Why BJP wants the UP CM

The unabashed Hindutva face

The firebrand politician is also a Hindu hardliner. Despite the BJP claiming that development in the only agenda that they would go into elections with, Hindutva has come to be an integral identity of the BJP, even on the election front. A man in saffron, at the helm of affairs in the biggest state in the country, is a major boost to the big Hindutva agenda of the BJP. Given that many pro-Hindu activists have been killed in Karnataka in the recent past, Yogi Adityanath's campaigning may give the BJP an edge in driving Hindu votes. The Rudresh murder case where the NIA has charge sheeted members of the SDPI and PFI has proved to be an ammunition and Yogi Adityanath's presence during the campaign will give the BJP exactly what it wants to win votes.