Yogi Adityanath meets Modi, discusses development projects

New Delhi, June 12: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some Union Ministers regarding various development projects in his state.The ministers Modi met were Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Minister of State for Power Piyush Goyal.

After the meetings, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister wrote on Twitter that these were courtesy meetings during which he also discussed some development projects of his state.

During the meeting with Power Minister, "we discussed important issues like power generation and transmission and improvements in the supply of adequate power to the state", Adityanath tweeted.

This was the third official meeting between this two personalities after CM Adityanath had taken charge in March. The Chief Minister had met the Prime Minister on April 9 this year. Before that he also had met PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah on March 21.

Meanwhile, International Yoga Day will be held on June 21 in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The event will be attended by PM Modi. CM Adityanath and the Prime Minister may do yoga together in that event.

IANS