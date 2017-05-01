Yogi Adityanath to meet MPs, MLAs

Lucknow, May 1: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday issued a timetable of meeting MPs and MLAs from the state. Under this schedule, he will meet the MPs between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. every Friday and the legislators every Monday and Friday.

The meetings will take place at the Chief Minister's secretariat Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhavan. In a letter addressed to all state MPs and legislators, Adityanath has said that the people of the state have voted them to power with great expectations and they have to give much of their time to their constituencies.

During their interactions with the people, they get many petitions and applications which need intervention at the government level. The Chief Minister has also mentioned that this arrangement of meeting these lawmakers has been rolled out to ensure immediate redressal of problems faced by the people and better coordination with public representatives.

He also expressed the hope that through these meetings, more and more people's problems will be brought to light and positive steps will be taken to solve them. Yogi also expressed confidence that the meetings will take place in a conducive and fruitful atmosphere and has requested the MPs and MLAs not to bring people along with them for the meetings.

IANS