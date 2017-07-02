Yogi Adityanath government transfers woman cop who stood up to unruly BJP workers

A woman police officer from Bulandshahr, Shreshtha Thakur who stood up to unruly BJP workers and sent five to jail was transferred to Bahraich on Saturday. Thakur seems to have paid the price for standing her ground against ruling BJP party workers. Soon after the altercation local BJP leader Mukesh Bhardwaj had made the issue a 'matter of pride'.

A week after she sent five BJP workers to jail for creating obstacles in discharging government duties, Shreshtha Thakur who was posted at Syana circle in Bulandshahar has been transferred. The woman cop shot to fame after a video of her refusing to cow down before local BJP leaders went viral.

At least 11 MLAs and MP are said to have met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the altercation with the woman police officer. The transfer order has come post this meeting. The local BJP leaders made it amply clear that the issue had become a matter of pride and action would be initiated against the officer for her behaviour. He alleged that she used objectionable language against party leaders including Yogi Adityanath.

On June 22, a traffic violator was fined Rs 200 by Thakur and her team. The man introduced himself as a BJP worker and refused to pay fine. An altercation soon broke out and the BJP worker asked other members to arrive at the scene. workers who gathered at the spot argued with Thakur and other police personnel, even accused one of the constables of seeking bribe.

Thakur refused to relent and demanded that the workers get a letter from the Chief Minister stating that the police should not check traffic violations. When the arguments did not stop, Thakur booked five BJP workers for obstructing a public servant from doing their duty.

OneIndia News