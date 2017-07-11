Yogi govt presents maiden Budget worth Rs 3,84,659 crore in UP assembly

Lucknow, July 11: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh presented its maiden Budget of Rs 3,84,659 crore in the assembly on Tuesday, earmarking Rs 36,000 crore for a loan waiver for farmers.

Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal presented the Budget for 2017-18, which envisages 10.90 per cent more allocations than the previous one.

He also reiterated the Bharatiya Janata Party government's commitment to the welfare of farmers and marginalised sections of society.

Many schemes, including a Rs 300-crore Urban Development Scheme and a Rs 380-crore Malin Basti Development Scheme, have been named after Bharatiya Jana Sangh ideologue late Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, whose centenary year is being celebrated by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in a big way.

Agarwal said the government proposed to recruit 1.50 lakh policemen and allocate Rs 791.83 crore for scholarships to boys and girls from the minority community.

A revenue target of Rs 17,458,34 crore has been set for the Stamp and Registration Department while another Rs 5,481,20 crore is proposed to be collected through taxation on vehicles.

A revenue target of Rs 20,593,23 crore has been set for the Excise Department, a major money-spinner for the state.

The government has also earmarked Rs 36,000 for a loan waiver for farmers, a promise it made during the February-March assembly polls.

The Minister said the Chief Minister had set a target of 10 per cent growth of state economy in five years.

As many as Rs 100 crore are proposed to be spent on distribution of school bags, uniforms, and books for schoolchildren, Rs 19,444 crore on Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Rs 2,054 crore on midday meals, Rs 551 crore on secondary education, Rs 191 crore on higher education, Rs 52 crore on hostels meant for Other Backward Classes students, and Rs 394 crore on modernisation of recognised madrasas.

Soon after the Budget presentation, the Chief Minister told media persons that the Budget, as per the BJP's commitment, focussed on farmers, youths, women, and the marginalised sections of society.

Claiming a turnaround in the fortunes of the state's people, Adityanath said: "Results of the budgetary provisions will start showing on the state's development very soon."

