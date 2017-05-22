Yogi Adityanath ends minority quota in Uttar Pradesh?

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reportedly decided to end minority quota under various welfare schemes of previous Akhilesh Yadav government.

According to reports, the move to end quota system is in line with the Bharatiya Janata Party's election manifesto. It may be recalled that BJP chief Amit Shah had sad that politics of nepotism and caste would be delivered a death sentence. It would be the start of the politics of performance.

The Samajwadi Party had reserved 20 per cent quota for minorities in various welfare schemes. In fact, SP leaders Abu Azam had claimed that his plan was to get 25 per cent of the benefits reserved for minorities. Minorities are being given 20 percent quota benefit in 85 schemes in total. Most of them belonged to the Social Welfare and Village Development Department.

In its election manifesto, Samajwadi Party had promised to treat all Muslims as 'most backward' and provide reservation to them like Dalits, in proportion to their population. SP leaders, including Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, had announced they would support any move for the constitutional amendment for reservation to Muslims.

OneIndia News