Yoga fosters brotherhood globally, its neither political nor religious: Naidu

New Delhi, Jun 21: On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said yoga is neither political nor religious and it fosters brotherhood globally.

Addressing a gathering of nearly 10,000 people at Connaught Place, he extolled the benefits of yoga. The minister also performed asanas at the event along with other dignitaries, including NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Yoga is not political and it is not religious. It is a traditional Indian art and has been practised in the country from times immemorial," he said at the event.

Naidu also expressed happiness at the fact that yoga has become popular globally and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it.

"Many countries are celebrating the International Day of Yoga. It brings unity and peace. It brings brotherhood in the entire world," he added.

He suggested that people should take to practising yoga as part of their daily routine since it takes care of one's health.

The first International Yoga Day function held on June 21, 2015, at Rajpath in the national capital witnessed Narendra Modi performing Yoga along with over 200 million people across the country and over 37,000 people in Delhi alone.

PTI