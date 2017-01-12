Yoga fever grips Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh

A large number of yoga fans from both Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh attended public sessions on Thursday.

Bhopal, Jan 12: On Thursday, both Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh paid their ode to yoga, one of India's ancient practices. A large number of yoga enthusiasts in both the states took part in public functions with great gusto.

In Chhattisgarh more than a lakh yoga practitioners attempted five world records in Bhilai, early in the morning.

Show the moves: A file picture of Baba Ramdev and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty participating in a yoga session

The event also saw the participation of popular yoga guru Baba Ramdev and chief minister of the state Raman Singh.

In the neighbouring state of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in a mass Surya Namaskar session in Bhopal.

Over the years, yoga has gained tremendous popularity both in the national and the international platforms. Every year, we celebrate Yoga Day on June 21. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi practices yoga on a daily basis.

