Yoga fever grips Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Jan 12: On Thursday, both Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh paid their ode to yoga, one of India's ancient practices. A large number of yoga enthusiasts in both the states took part in public functions with great gusto.

In Chhattisgarh more than a lakh yoga practitioners attempted five world records in Bhilai, early in the morning.

The event also saw the participation of popular yoga guru Baba Ramdev and chief minister of the state Raman Singh.

Chhattisgarh: Five world records of Yoga being attempted by more than one lakh people in Bhilai, Baba Ramdev attends. pic.twitter.com/cUTJlsEiGO — ANI (@ANI_news) January 12, 2017

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and Baba Ramdev perform Yoga in Bhilai city. pic.twitter.com/kawA30ywQS — ANI (@ANI_news) January 12, 2017

In the neighbouring state of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in a mass Surya Namaskar session in Bhopal.

Mass 'Surya Namaskar' session in Bhopal, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attends. pic.twitter.com/GiIItsB2BV — ANI (@ANI_news) January 12, 2017

Over the years, yoga has gained tremendous popularity both in the national and the international platforms. Every year, we celebrate Yoga Day on June 21. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi practices yoga on a daily basis.

OneIndia News