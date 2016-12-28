YIKES! 70 deadly Cobras, Vipers seized from house in Pune

Imagine the Pune police’s reaction when they raided a house in Pune and found 70 venomous Vipers and Cobras stored in gunny bags and boxes.

Chakan, Dec 28: The Pune police on Tuesday arrested two persons from an apartment in Pune's Chakan area for illegally keeping the snakes. According to the police, the duo was illegally keeping these dangerous reptiles in boxes and gunny bags for extracting venom and smuggling it later.

The police have recovered over 70 snakes -- mostly the deadliest Russell's Vipers and Cobras. They were later handed over to forest officials by the police.

The seizure was made from the rented apartment when the police team received information on Sunday that snakes had been kept in a flat in the outskirts of Chakan.

During interrogation it was revealed that the duo used to get snakes from jungles and snake-catchers in the area for venom extraction and smuggling. The police also found some venom stored in small bottles.

A case has been registered against the duo under Wildlife Protection Act.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 28, 2016, 13:34 [IST]
