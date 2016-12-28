YIKES! 70 deadly Cobras, Vipers seized from house in Pune

Chakan, Dec 28: The Pune police on Tuesday arrested two persons from an apartment in Pune's Chakan area for illegally keeping the snakes. According to the police, the duo was illegally keeping these dangerous reptiles in boxes and gunny bags for extracting venom and smuggling it later.

The police have recovered over 70 snakes -- mostly the deadliest Russell's Vipers and Cobras. They were later handed over to forest officials by the police.

#WATCH Pune: Chakan Police arrested 2 persons and seized 70 Cobras and 45 Russell's Viper snakes along with 25 ml venom pic.twitter.com/gQRf1PsuCY — ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016

The seizure was made from the rented apartment when the police team received information on Sunday that snakes had been kept in a flat in the outskirts of Chakan.

During interrogation it was revealed that the duo used to get snakes from jungles and snake-catchers in the area for venom extraction and smuggling. The police also found some venom stored in small bottles.

A case has been registered against the duo under Wildlife Protection Act.

OneIndia News