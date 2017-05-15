Yes, Rajinikanth wants to join politics, but not with ‘wrong’ people

Chennai, May 15: During his meeting with his fans on Monday in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, superstar Rajinikanth broke his silence regarding the much-discussed issue of whether the veteran actor would join politics or not.

In fact, the 66-year-old actor hinted his interest in joining politics. However, Rajinikanth is careful about not joining hands with 'wrong people'.

"If in case I decide to join politics, I won't allow wrong people to join me. I'll keep them away," Rajnikanth told his fans in Chennai.

Rajinikanth said that it was his 'mistake' to support a political alliance in the past. "I committed a mistake by supporting a political alliance 21 years ago, it was a political accident," he added.

Hundreds of die-hard fans of Tamil superstar met their screen idol in person in Chennai on Monday. Finally, the day came when die-hard fans of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth met their screen idol in person in Chennai on Monday.

Long queues of men and women waiting to meet Rajini Sir were taken by photographers of various media outlets in Chennai on Monday. The Tamil superstar, popularly known as Thalaiva, was dressed in black and greeted his fans with a big Namaste at the public meeting.

The fan-star meeting is spread over a period of four days and going to end on May 19.

The meeting between Rajinikanth and his film followers came after a gap of eight years. Thus the mania surrounding the event is huge across Tamil Nadu. Reports say more than one lakh fans of Rajinikanth are likely to meet the veteran actor during the four-day meeting period.

