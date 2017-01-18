Yemeni man, friend arrested for alleged molestation in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru police arrested two men, including a Yemeni national, over a complaint of sexual harassment by a woman. The Banaswadi police took up a case of molestation following the complaint on January 15. The woman's inability to recall what exactly happened on the night of the alleged crime is proving to be a challenge for the authorities.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that she had visited a pub on January 13 and had a drink following which she lost control of her senses. When she woke up the next morning, she was at the residence of a woman who told her that she was dropped off on the road by two men in the middle of the night. The girl approached the police a day after when she noticed bruises on her body and sensed pain. The woman suspected that she was molested by the two men referred to by the lady who helped her and filed a complaint in this regard.

With the help of local intelligence, the police traced the two men, identified as Ricky and Ayub, who dropped the woman off and quizzed them. On questioning, the accused confessed to having picked the girl from the pub. They also said that they dropped her off the car in Kammanahalli when she began shouting. Sources from the local police said that the duo, however, refuted charges of molestation and said that they offered to drive the girl back home since she was alone in the pub.

A case has been registered under section 354 and 273 IPC. The vehicle used by the men to pick the girl up has also been seized.

One India News