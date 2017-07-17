Yeddyurappa's residence searched in connection with kidnapping case

The police have conducted a search at the residence of B S Yedduyurappa in connection with a case of attempted kidnapping. The premises of the BJP's state president was searched following complaints about an attempted kidnapping of Vinay, the personal assistant of K S Eshwarappa.

The police were on a look-out for N R Santosh - a personal assistant of Yeddyurappa, who is among the prime suspects in the case. Police searched Yeddyurappa's residence in Dollars Colony, since Santhosh used to stay there.

According to police, the search was conducted by assistant commissioner of police, Badigar and other officials.

On May 11, Vinay had filed a complaint alleging that a gang of eight members accosted him near ISKCON temple and tried to kidnap him. When Vinay protested and screamed for help, the accused fled.

OneIndia News