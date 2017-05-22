'Yeddyurappa propagating untouchability', alleges complaint by Dalit activist

A complaint filed with by a Dalit activist accuses BJP state President B S Yeddyurappa of practising and propagating untouchability. Venkatesh, a Dalit activist has filed a complaint with the Mandya police accusing Yeddyurappa of refusing to eat food prepared at a Dalit's house in Chitradurga and sending the wrong message to the society.

Yeddyurappa landed in a controversy after having breakfast brought from a hotel at a Dalit house.While Yeddyurappa's office maintained that hotel food was brought since there was a shortage of food, Yeddyurappa was accused of indulging in casteism and refusing to eat food prepared in a Dalit household. In his complaint to the police, Venkatesh had alleged that Yeddyurappa's acts propagated untouchability and could 'influence people in his home district Mandya, which has witnessed several honour killings over the years'.

Congress and the JD(S) alike lashed out at Yeddyurappa accusing him of refusing to eat at a Dalit's house and bringing food from a hotel for a photo op."He has dishonoured the Dalit family and the community will now teach him a lesson for his stunts," said Dr G Parameshwara, KPCC President.

Even as a complaint was filed against him, Yeddyurappa maintained that the opposition parties had dishonoured Dalits by raising the issue.

OneIndia News