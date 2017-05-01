'Yeddyurappa is boss, rebellion has no place', BJP's message to Karnataka

The BJP's national secretary in charge of Karnataka, Muralidhar Rao minced no words in stating that rebellion has no place in the party. In a strict message to warring Karnataka leaders, Rao implied that B S Yeddyurappa was the boss in Karnataka and rebelling against him or the party would be considered indiscipline.

"I repeat and reiterate that there is no need for anybody to float any organisation outside the party and call it forum, or brigade or give any name. This is the instructions from the party's central leadership," said Muralidhar Rao on Sunday. The in charge who arrived in the city on Saturday had been speaking to a posse of leaders to understand the situation.

The statement was a clear warning to K S Eshwarappa who had been leading the Sangolli Rayanna brigade. B L Santosh exited the BJP office as soon as Muralidhar Rao entered it. Santosh, the joint general secretary (organisation), who is in the midst of controversy after Yeddyurappa blamed him for engineering the rebellion, wanted to give the impression that no matter what the decision of the high command was, he had no role to play in it.

Rao also claimed that the senior leadership had already asked people (K S Eshwarappa) to refrain from participating in the activities of 'other forum'. While his statement was indicative of the senior leadership rooting for B S Yeddyurappa, two of his aides have also been suspended from all party posts. While the BJP is publicly supporting Yeddyurappa, the scenario is not as rosy in private.

Rao will file a report with the senior leadership after which a decision will be taken. He assured leaders of the BJP that all issues would be resolved by May 3. The deadline is three days prior to the ultimatum issued by rebel workers urging Yeddyurappa to fulfil their demands.

OneIndia News