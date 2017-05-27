Yeddyurappa is BJP's candidate for Karnataka CM says Amit Shah

B S Yeddyurappa will the chief minister if the BJP wins the Karnataka assembly elections in 2018. The name of the former chief minister of Karnataka was proposed by Amit Shah, the national president of the BJP.

During an interaction with PTI, Shah also indicated that Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani would be the party's choice for the top post in the state, asserting that it would win more than 150 seats in the Assembly polls slated later this year. The Assembly has 182 seats.

He, however, said the party has not yet decided on its chief ministerial face in Himachal Pradesh, which goes to polls along with Gujarat. Asked if it meant that Yeddyurappa, who is the BJP's Karnataka unit chief, will be the chief ministerial face, he said, "He will be."

To a question on the party's state of affairs in Karnataka, Shah said he would visit the state soon. The party had recently taken action against some leaders, suspected to be behind the internal wrangling. Asked whether Rupani will be the party's CM face in Gujarat, Shah said, "He is already the chief minister."

"What does it mean that he will be the chief ministerial face...," he said in a lighter vein.

OneIndia News