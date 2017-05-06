Yeddyurappa, Ananth Kumar asked to submit voice samples

Senior BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa and Union Minister Anant Kumar were on Saturday asked to appear before the investigation officer and submit their voice samples in connection with a video in which both were discussing about destabilising ruling Congress government in Karnataka.

The order issued by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Bengaluru has directed them to submit voice samples within seven days.

In the leaked video, Yeddyurappa and Ananth Kumar were purportedly discussing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah having given Rs 1000 crores to Congress 'High Command'. Ananth Kumar is heard telling Yeddyurappa to keep the matter alive till the assembly elections.

The two leaders are also heard discussing the diary seized by the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax officials from a Congress MLC's residence.

Yeddyurappa had accused Siddaramaiah of paying Rs1000 crore to party high command to retain his position as the chief minister.

OneIndia News