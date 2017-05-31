Yasin Malik walks out on bail AGAIN

Yasin Malik is out of bail. He was arrested on Sunday from Srinagar. He was shifted to a jail in Srinagar following which he moved the court seeking bail. The court granted him bail after he was directed to furnish a bail bond.

A separatist and also the chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Malik was arrested after he had visited the residences of slain terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen, Sabzar Bhat and Faizan Muzzafar.

Malik had called for a shut down in the Valley after the death of the two terrorists on Saturday. His arrest was a preventive measure taken by the police to ensure that he does not fuel violence.

OneIndia News