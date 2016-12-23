Srinagar, Dec 23: Separatist leader Yasin Malik was detained on Friday in a protest march against the Jammu and Kashmir government's alleged move to give domicile certificates to refugees from Pakistan even as the authorities have denied making any such a decision.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief was detained at Lal Chowk after the Friday prayers when he was leading the march along with dozens of his supporters.

Separatist leaders, including Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, have been protesting the move that would give refugees from Pakistan state-subject rights allowing them to apply for jobs and vote in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

These refugees have settled in Jammu since the India-Pakistan wars of 1947, 1965 and 1971. Three generations of these refugees have been living in the state. They cannot apply for state government jobs. But they can vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

The state government has clarified that these refugees have been issued only identity cards to facilitate them to apply for jobs in central government departments.

--IANS

sq/sar/vt