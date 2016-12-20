Yasin Bhatkal believed IS would break him out of jail

Hyderabad, Dec 20: Indian Mujahideen chief Yasin Bhatkal who was awarded a death penalty in the 2013 Dilsukhnagar blasts on Monday always believed that the Islamic State would save him by planning a major jail break.

He is currently lodged in a Hyderabad jail, Yasin was convicted and sentenced to death in connection with the Dilsukhnagar blasts case.

Yasin was not once, but twice speaking about his escape plan with the help of his 'friends' from Damascus. The last time he was heard speaking about an escape plan was when he was lodged in a Delhi jail, where he said that his friends would stage a hijack and get him out of jail.

High hopes:

A year ago, officials had picked up intercepts of a call that Yasin had made to his wife from jail. While it is still unclear how Yasin managed to get access to a mobile phone inside the jail, an Intelligence Bureau source says that he was heard telling his wife that he would get out of prison soon.

During the conversation, Yasin tells his wife that his 'friends' in Damascus would help him get out of jail. Damascus is a reference to the IS where the terror group is strong, and Yasin claims to have made 'friends' there.

Officers who have interrogated Yasin say that he was desperate to get out of jail. He had shown intent of escaping and joining the IS. In fact, his closest friends Sultan and Shafi Armar launched the Ansar-ut-Tawhid, an outfit which recruited Indians into the IS, the officer adds.

Even when he was lodged in a Delhi jail, he had spoken extensively about an escape plan. He was overheard telling his accomplices that a hijack on the lines of December 1999 IC-814 would be executed. His friends would then seek his release in exchange for the passengers, he had claimed.

