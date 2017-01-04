Wrong to present Budget just 3 days before polls: AAP

New Delhi, Jan 4: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said the presentation of Union Budget three days before the commencement of assembly elections in five states would be "wrong" and deprive the Opposition parties of a level playing field.

Senior AAP leader Ashutosh sought the Election Commission's intervention into the matter saying while his party was geared up for the polls the BJP would "use the Budget" to its advantage. "AAP is confident of forming government in Goa and Punjab. It will be wrong to present Budget just three days before polling in Goa and Punjab. EC sud take cognisance and issue appropriate instructions," he tweeted.

When contacted for further elaboration, he said, "There should be a level playing field. But having Budget three days before polls does not provide that. Centre will try to use the Budget to their advantage."

Another AAP leader, on the condition of anonymity, suggested that the Centre should present a Vote on Account for the time being and bring a full-fledged Budget only after the polls are over.

The EC is already examining the representation of various political parties for not allowing the presentation of the Budget during the poll process of five states and will take a call on it soon.

PTI