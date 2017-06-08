Write e-mails as short as skirts: DU textbook causes a stir

A textbook has advised students to write emails as short as skirts. The B.Com (Honours) textbook advises students to write emails short enough to be interesting like skirts. The book 'Basic Business Communication' has been authored by C.B. Gupta, a former head of the commerce department of a Delhi University-affiliated college.

The textbook is widely prescribed by professors to B.Com (Honours) students in most DU-affiliated colleges. The book, which has been in print since over a decade, said, "Email messages should be like skirts--short enough to be interesting and long enough to cover all the vital points."

Following an outrage on the issue, professor C.B. Gupta expressed regret for hurting sentiments and said that the analogy was taken from an article by a foreign author. "I have already deleted the statement from my book. I will also advise the publisher to remove the content before publishing," the professor also added.

