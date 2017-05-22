Would've been in jail, says Kejriwal breaking his silence on corruption charges

New Delhi, May 22: Finally, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal broke his silence on corruption charges, levelled against him by former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kapil Mishra a few weeks ago.

"I would have been in jail had there been an iota of truth in his allegations," the AAP supremo said at a party meeting in the national capital on Sunday.

"They ask me why am I silent? Why I am not responding? How does one respond to these allegations! No one believes them--even the opposition doesn't believe the charges," Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal lamented the fact that Mishra, one of AAP's leaders, betrayed him. "When your own betray you, it hurts a lot," he said.

Earlier this month, a day after Mishra was sacked as a minister in the Delhi government by the AAP, he alleged that he saw Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain pay Rs 2 crore to the AAP chief at his house.

Mishra also accused Jain of helping Kejriwal's relative win a Rs 50 crore deal and alleged that the AAP had fudged their account statements and lied to the Election Commission.

Thereafter, Mishra was sacked from the party also. While Kejriwal maintained silence on all these corruption allegations against him, his party colleagues came in defence of the Delhi CM.

Mishra also undertook a hunger strike to protest against the top AAP leadership, but he ended the fast after his health condition deteriorated.

After corruption charges against Kejriwal surfaced, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress and others demanded the resignation of the Delhi CM.

OneIndia News