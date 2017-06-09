Worried if your rice is plastic: Here are 5 ways to identify

News of plastic rice being sold at some outlets in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has caused a great amount of panic among the people. While the Telangana government clarified that these were just rumours, the panic has not died down.

If you are worried that the rice you purchased may be plastic then here are five ways to identify the same.

Boil the rice and keep it in a plastic bottle for two days. If it is not affected by fungus, then it is plastic rice. Drop some hot oil on the rice. If it is made of plastic then it will melt. Burn the rice by using a matchstick or lighter. If it is plastic you will immediately realise it due to the smell. Boil the rice. If it is made out of plastic then it will form a thick layer on the pot at the time of boiling. Take a bottle of water and use one table spoon of rice. Stir it continuously for a while. If the rice floats on top then it is plastic. Natural rice does not float on water.

OneIndia News