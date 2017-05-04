World's heaviest woman Eman Ahmed bids goodbye to Mumbai

Mumbai, May 4: The world's heaviest woman Eman Ahmed, the Egyptian national has left for Abu Dhabi from Mumbai on Thursday from Saifee hospital.

Eman who was admitted to the Mumbai hospital had weighed more than 500 kg. She underwent weight-loss surgery and now weighs 176.6 kg.

There was delay in the discharge of Eman after there the VPS officials from Abu Dhabi refused to sign few papers.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shaina NC who visited Eman Ahmed had said that 20-km green corridor was made to shift her from south Mumbai to International Airport in Andheri after the completion of formalities.

She said that the documentation was prepared in front of the lawyers from both the sides to avoid any liabilities for the Mumbai doctors who worked on Eman's 242 kg loss treatment.

She took to her Twitter handle and had said that Eman is perfect and fit.

The doctors had said that Eman had undergone 'psychoanalysis' test in the afternoon.

The doctors admitted that there was a delay in the documentation as the VPS from Abu Dhabi refused to sign 'no liability' documents which will keep the Saifee doctors safe if any complications take place after the discharge.

Sanet Meyer, a member from VPS officials said that she will head the team of nine members who will take care of Eman on her six-hour-long journey in an air ambulance.

She said that the nine members include an intensivist, paramedics, and nurses.

She added that a special stretcher was imported from Italy to shift Eman.

Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, who treated Eman had said that the Saifee hospital doctors agreed to discharge Eman on a point that no weight loss surgeries will be performed in the near future.

The drama arose when Eman's sister Shaimma Selim had made allegations on doctor Mufazzal Lakdawala. She said that the Eman's health is not recovered at all and the reports shown by the doctor are false.

Turning the table, the doctor had said that Shaimma did not want to take Eman back to Egypt due to the financial crisis and hence creating a mess.

Days after the allegations, VPS officials visited Eman and had the doctor officials to shift her Abu Dhabi for further treatment.

Eman Ahmed was admitted in Saifee hospital after External Minister Sushma Swaraj assured medical visa and assistance to help Eman loose weight.

Eman on January 12, had requested Sushma Swaraj for the treatment.

