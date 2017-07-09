'World heritage' tag will boost tourism, employment in Ahmedabad: Gujarat CM

Kheda, July: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday hailed the declaration of Ahmedabad as a world heritage city by UNESCO.

"It's an honor that UNESCO declared Ahmedabad a heritage city, first ever in India. It'll help boost tourism here," CM Rupani told reporters.

On behalf of Gujarat Government, we would like to express our gratitude to the Centre, Prime Minister Modi and the UNESCO officials," Rupani said.

"Due to this recognition, Ahmedabad will see a huge influx of Heritage enthusiasts. The government would allocate appropriate funds to further expand the tourism sector, he added.

On Saturday, the decision was announced by the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO after a meeting in Krakwo, Poland. "Thrilled to announce! Ahmedabad has just been declared India's first #WorldHeritage city by @UNESCO," tweeted Ruchira Kamboj, India's permanent representative to UNESCO.

The state's nomination was supported by 20 countries, including Turkey, Lebanon, Tunisia, Portugal, Peru, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Finland, Azerbaijan, Jamaica, Croatia, Poland, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, South Korea, Croatia, Angola, and Cuba.

Founded by emperor Ahmed Shah, the 606-year-old walled city of Ahmedabad was chosen over Mumbai and Delhi during the nominations last year. It has 26 ASI-protected structures, hundreds of 'pols' or neighbourhoods that capture the essence of community living and numerous sites associated with Mahathma Gandhi who lived here from 1915 to 1930. In 2011, UNESCO had featured the city in its tentative list of world heritage cities, reports Indian Express.

Rupani further said Ahmedabad will now join the likes of Paris, Cairo, and Edinburgh.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)