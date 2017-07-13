World condemns Amarnath yatra attack, but China, Pak stay mum

The two countries that are quiet after the Amarnath yatra attack are China and Pakistan. Condemnation for the attack in which seven persons were killed came from the world over. But Pakistan and China have decided to remain mum.

While Pakistan is the main perpetrator of such attacks, China continues to face off with India at the border.

The Portuguese government condemned the Amarnath attack and expressed its support for the authorities and solidarity with the Indian people, while the Spanish President in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India can count on Spain in the fight against terrorism.

"In these moments of pain caused by this barbaric act committed for religious motives, I would like to convey the solidarity of the government and people of Spain, and reiterate our condemnation to all types of terrorism," said Spanish President Mariano Rajoy Brey in the letter.

The official release by the Portuguese government said it expresses "firm condemnation of extremism and any form of terrorism, regardless of the perpetrators and their motivation".

The US, the UK, France, Germany, Russia, Norway, Canada, Iran apart from The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) countries-Afghanistan, Bangladesh. Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal-are among those which have already condemned the attack.

