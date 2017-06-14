World Blood Donor Day 2017: Every year India requires 5 Crore units of blood

The World is observing Blood Donation Day on June 14. The day is being observed to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank blood donors.

Every year India requires about five Crore units of blood, out of which only a meager 2.5 Crore units of blood are available.

Friends2support.org has given facts about need of blood donation in India.

Every two seconds someone needs blood.

More than 38,000 blood donations are needed every day.

A total of 30 million blood components are transfused each year.

The average red blood cell transfusion is approximately 3 pints.

The blood type most often requested by hospitals is Type O.

Sickle cell patients can require frequent blood transfusions throughout their lives.

More than 1 million new people are diagnosed with cancer each year.

A single car accident victim can require as many as 100 units of blood.

Who can donate blood?

As a donor, it is your responsibility to ensure the quality of blood you're donating.

You must be above 18 years of age.

You should not be underweight. "Usually donors weighing more than 45-50kg are acceptable," says Dr Byotra.

You should not be suffering from any infectious (such as a cold or flu) or chronic diseases (such as diabetes).

You should not have taken any intoxicating drugs, orally or otherwise, within 48 hours prior to donating blood.

You should not have high blood pressure.

You should not be pregnant or menstruating.

Blood donation in Bengaluru Mr. Niranjan Mritunjaya donation blood for a needy patient at Sankara Cancer Hospital on 14th June. Manipal Hospital Mr. Bhoopendhirum donated B+ blood for a patient at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, on 10th June. Blood donation campt at Tech Mahindra, Electronic City Blood Donation Camp held on eve of blood donor day at Tech Mahindra, Electronic City, Benagaluru, in coordination with Lions Club of Bangalore Sanjaynagar. Blood Donation Camp held on eve of blood donor day Blood Donation Camp held on eve of blood donor day at Tech Mahindra, Electronic City in coordination with Lions Club of Bangalore Sanjaynagar. Around 355 Tech Mahindra staff donated blood which was collected by Narayana Health City blood bank. Certificate of appreciation Organizers give away certificate of appreciation to people who participated in blood donation drive.

