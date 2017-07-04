Work afoot to complete APJ Abdul Kalam memorial in Rameswarm

As the second death anniversary of former President APJ Abdul Kalam nears over 300 people working hard to complete the Kalam memorial building at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. The construction work is afoot to meet the July 27 deadline as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the place to pay homage.

A dozen supervisors - both from the defence ministry and private contractors are overseeing the work from 7 am to 9 pm. A company contracted with DRDO has undertaken the project to which the Centre has allotted Rs 50 crore, reports Indian Express.

Grass carpets have been brought to place it on red soil fields laid out amid sandy surroundings. All the green plants and shrubs, even palm saplings, have been brought from Delhi to give the memorial a green look.

Soon Rameswaram will have a new tourist spot, says one of the supervisors. Handful of tourists do vist the place to see the structure.

Abdul Kalam passed away in Shillong during a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management-Shillong (IIM-S). He was the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007. He was a recipient of several prestigious awards, including the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

OneIndia News