Won't tell Centre not to insist on Aadhaar card says SC

The Supreme Court has refused to pass an interim order directing the Centre not to insist on Aadhaar card for getting benefits under social welfare schemes. The SC asked the petitioner to show proof of children being deprived of the mid-day meal scheme if they did not have Aadhaar.

The petitioner Shanta Sinha sought for an order to be passed directing the Centre not to insist on Aadhaar as it would deprive the children of mid-day meal scheme. The Bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and Navin Sinha took note of the fact that the petitioner had not provided any data to substantiate the claim that children were being deprived of the mid-day meal scheme for want of Aaadhaar.

We cannot pass orders on mere apprehensions of the petitioner the Bench said. The matter has been posted on July 7 for further hearing.

OneIndia News