Won't spare anyone who promotes drug trade in Punjab: Rajnath WARNS Pak

Abohar (Punjab), Jan 24: Attending an election rally in Abohar, Punjab, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday addressed the issue of drug menace in the state. The HM blamed Pakistan for the abnormal rise in number of drug addicts in the state, as banned substances are smuggled from the neighbouring country to Punjab.

[Also Read: Highlights of BJP's Punjab manifesto: Land to Dalits, financial help to families hit by militancy]

Sending a clear warning to Pakistan, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said India won't spare anyone who pushes narcotics into the country. "Pak yahaan pe koshish karta hai drug bhejne ki, mai HM ke taur pe yakin dilata hoon ki jo isse badhava dega uski mai khat khadi kar dunga (Pakistan pushes drugs into Punjab. As the HM, I want to ensure that I won't spare anyone who encourages drug trade in the state)," said Singh.

The state is going to vote for the assembly elections on February 4. The Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance has been in power in Punjab since 2007.

The opposition Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have blamed SAD-BJP alliance in the state responsible for widespread use of narcotics by the youngsters.

Singh asked voters to elect the SAD-BJP alliance once again as they would provide corruption-free government in Punjab.

"There has been no corruption allegations levelled against the Centre in the last two and a half years."

OneIndia News