'Won't criticise you,' is Congress gift to Modi who completes 3 years in office

On Modi sarkar's third anniversary, the Congress has a gift for him. At several high-level meetings of the Congress that have been held, it has been decided that they would not make personal attacks on him. Instead the focus would be on criticising the policies of the government.

The Congress feels that there is no point in launching personal attacks on Modi as they have aways back-fired. The recent drubbing in Uttar Pradesh was a classic example of this when the Congress continued to target Modi individually.

The Congress has been struggling to keep the momentum up and is desperately looking to get back to power in 2019. It has found that Modi as a leader continues to enjoy immense popularity among the masses and hence a personalised attack on him would only do more harm than good.

There have been several meetings of the party in a bid to rebrand itself. The Congress is also trying to be the rallying force behind a joint opposition. The party has been in talks with several parties to put up a grand alliance in a bid to battle Modi in 2019. The first challenge would be the presidential elections to be held in July. The opposition has proposed the names of Gopal Krishna Gandhi and Meira Kumar to counter the BJP's nominee.

OneIndia News