Wondering what will PM Modi speak on New Year's Eve? Parrikar gives a hint

Manohar Parrikar gives a hint about what will Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak during his special address to the nation on New Year's Eve.

Panaji, Dec 30: While the nation continues to speculate over what Prime Minister Narendra Modi would say in his New Year's Eve speech, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday dropped a broad hint about what would be on the premier's mind when he addresses the nation on Saturday night.

Asked what would Modi be speaking about in his New Year's Eve address, Parrikar said, "If I tell you, what message will he give, then the issue of PM giving a message... But it is believed that one of the key points will be about demonetisation."

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar gives a hint about what will PM Modi speak during his New Year's Eve speech

Parrikar was speaking to reporters in Panaji after inaugurating the Bharatiya Janata Party's state election office.

Elections to the Goa legislative assembly are due to be held early next year.

IANS

Story first published: Friday, December 30, 2016, 16:30 [IST]
