Won’t support BJP’s Presidential candidate if it is for votebank: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that if someone is trying to make a Dalit a President with the purpose of gaining a vote bank then we are not with them.

Thackeray further said, But if it is for the development of the nation then we may support.''

NDA ally Shiv Sena on Monday said party chief Uddhav Thackeray will convene a meeting of Sena leaders to decide on supporting the ruling alliance's choice for president.

Though it later joined the BJP-led ministry in Maharashtra, Sena has continued to needle the lead partner over all vital issues including demonetisation and tension on the borders.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP has 122 MLAs and claims to have support of some more legislators. There are 67 members from Maharashtra in Parliament - 48 in the Lok Sabha and 19 in the Rajya Sabha.

The BJP-led NDA (including Sena) has total of 52 MPs. The Sena has 21 MPs - 18 Lok Sabha and 3 Rajya Sabha members - while the BJP has 23 Lok Sabha and 5 Rajya Sabha members from the state that corresponds to a total value of 19,824. The Congress-led UPA has 15 MPs from the state in both the Houses of Parliament. The total value of MP votes of UPA is 10,620.

OneIndia News