WON’T pass judgement on Jallikattu for a week: SC

The delay will now allow time for talks between the Centre and the state government over a solution

Allowing the Centre's request to not to pass judgement on the Jallikattu matter for a week, the Supreme Court decided to keep in abeyance the verdict, for a week. The delay will now allow time for talks between the Centre and the state government over a solution to the current flashpoint.

Students protesting against Union and the state government over the ban on Jallikattu in Coimbatore. Photo credit: PTI

The request from the Central government comes on a day when the Tamil Nadu government has submitted a draft ordinance to the Home ministry in its capacity to allow Jallikattu in the state. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has claimed that the ordinance would be promulgated in a couple of days after getting the President's assent.

Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2017, 11:23 [IST]
