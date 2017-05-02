Won't carry out last rites till CM Adityanath comes, says martyred soldier's son

Son of BSF Head Constable Prem Sagar, who was killed by Pakistani forces near the LoC on Monday, has said that his father's last rites will not be carried out till Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath comes, said reports.

Head Constable Sagar was on patrol duty on Monday morning between two forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir as part of a team of 10 BSF and Army soldiers, when Pakistani troops opened unprovoked fire.

According to reports, Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) crossed the Line of Control and ambushed the patrol team. When it took cover, Head Constable Sagar and Naik Subedar Paramjeet Singh of the Army were left behind. They were killed and their bodies were mutilated.

Earlier on Monday, wreath laying ceremonies were organised at Poonch and Jammu in honour of the brave martyrs Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh and Head Constable Prem Sagar

The mortal remains of the two martyrs were flown to Jammu. While Naib Subedar's body was carried to Tarn Taran in helicopter, Prem Sagar's body was flown to Delhi from where it was carried to his native village in UP.

Head Constable Prem Sagar was from the 200th batallion of the BSF. He joined the force in 1994. He is survived by his wife and four children, three of who are still studying in school.

