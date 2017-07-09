Women wash Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das’s feet on Guru Purnima

Jamshedpur, July 9: On the occasion of Guru Purnima, women were seen washing the feet of CM Raghubar Das on plate full of flower petals in Jamshedpur on Sunday.

Now, there has been an end to the VIP culture claims NDA government after banning read beacons and that was the message sent to all the politicians. But here in Jharkhand CM was caught while women washing his feet. The video has sparked off massive outrage.

Two women are seen sitting on the ground pouring water at the Chief Minister's feet. Das is seen with his feet placed in a huge plate and praying as the women pour water with rose petals. After washing his feet, the two women get up and greet the minister.

The Guru Mahotsav event was held at Bramha Lok Dham and the CM was the chief guest.

He took charge as the first non-tribal Chief Minister of Jharkhand in December 2014 after the BJP and the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) won the state polls.

The Chief Minister has drawn flak from women's rights activists and opposition parties.

OneIndia News