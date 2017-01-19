Women seek help to bring their mother back from Oman

New Delhi, Jan 18: Two sisters on Wednesday sought help from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in bringing back their mother who is stuck in Oman after being allegedly ill-treated by recruitment agents.

The women from Haryana sought her help through twitter. Swaraj responding to their complaint asked Indian Embassy in Muscat to "file a case against the persons who indulged in human trafficking and ill-treated our national."

"@ProtectorGenGOI Pl take stringent action against this agent. We must take this to the logical conclusion./3 @Indemb_Muscat," Swaraj tweeted."The lady is in our shelter home. If possible please repatriate her," she asked Indian Ambassador in Oman.

PTI