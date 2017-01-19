Women seek help to bring their mother back from Oman

The women from Haryana sought her help through twitter. Swaraj responding to their complaint asked Indian Embassy in Muscat to file a case against those indulged.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

New Delhi, Jan 18: Two sisters on Wednesday sought help from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in bringing back their mother who is stuck in Oman after being allegedly ill-treated by recruitment agents.

Women seek help to bring their mother back from Oman
File Photo

The women from Haryana sought her help through twitter. Swaraj responding to their complaint asked Indian Embassy in Muscat to "file a case against the persons who indulged in human trafficking and ill-treated our national."

"@ProtectorGenGOI Pl take stringent action against this agent. We must take this to the logical conclusion./3 @Indemb_Muscat," Swaraj tweeted."The lady is in our shelter home. If possible please repatriate her," she asked Indian Ambassador in Oman.

PTI

Read more about:

women, mother, oman, sushma swaraj

Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2017, 2:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 19, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 