Women power takes centre stage in Gorkhaland movement

Darjeeling, July 15: On Saturday, women power was on display in the bandh-hit Darjeeling as female protesters were seen marching on the streets of the hills demanding a separate state of Gorkhaland.

The protest was jointly conducted by the Gorkha National Liberation Front and the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha's women wings. The women protesters were seen holding the flag of Gorkhaland and shouting slogans for their separate state.

West Bengal: Joint protest by Gorkha National Liberation Front and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha's women wing over #Gorkhaland issue in Darjeeling

Since the beginning of the current round of Gorkhaland movement from early June onwards, women have participated in the protest marches wholeheartedly.

The indefinite bandh in Darjeeling and neighbouring areas called by the GJM, which was later joined by all pro-Gorkhaland parties, has entered the 31st day on Saturday. The ongoing movement for a separate state has seen several bloody days, killing at least eight supporters of Gorkhaland.

On Friday, the Centre decided to send four more companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to ensure the safety of citizens in Darjeeling. Earlier, the Calcutta High Court had asked the West Bengal government to deploy four additional companies of the CRPF.

A railway protection force office, a police outpost and a state-run library were set on fire in Darjeeling by the protesters on Friday. As unrest simmered, internet services remained suspended for the 28th day in the hills on Saturday.

OneIndia News