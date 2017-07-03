Women power colours Surat pink: Autorickshaw by women for women in Gujarat

If you are in Surat, you are likely to spot pink autorickshaws driven by women. The Surat Municipal Corporation launched the long-awaited 'Pink Auto Service'. An exclusive transport service by women that caters only to women passengers in the city.
Pink autos on Surat roads
Close to 70 women auto drivers have been trained in a special program by the Surat Municipal Corporation out of which 15 are all set to rule the roads. Apart from ensuring a secure employment for the women, the civic body is sure that the initiative will be beneficial to hundreds of women in the city who face harassment during commuting on a daily basis.
Making women independent
The civic body tied up with Bank of Baroda to help these women get loans to buy their autorickshaws. The bank has provided loans at 7 percent interest to make it affordable and convenient. Bank of Baroda has sanctioned Rs 84,000 loan per auto to each woman applicant. About 25 percent subsidy for the vehicle has come from a central government scheme.
Rosy makeover for Surat autos
All pink, at least 15 such autos will ply soon and more will be seen on the roads eventually. The civic body claims that each of the women auto drivers will be able to earn at least Rs 18,000 per month by ferrying passengers including school children. What's more? The civic body has also helped these women acquire a license.
Pink van service soon
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who launched the service on Sunday was all praises for the civil authority as well as the women who came forward to be part of the scheme. The Pink Auto Rickshaw for women initiative aims to make women empowered and self-sufficient. The government also plans to bring out a similar initiative for vans.
OneIndia News