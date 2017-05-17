Women hold protest in front of Kejriwal's car, demands he meet them

New Delhi, May 17: Amid turbulence in Aam Aadmi Party after the sacked minister Kapil Mishra levelled corruption charges against the Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, he had another tough day going but this time it is from the former employees of state government hospital in form of a protest.

#WATCH: Former employees of a state Govt hospital protest in front of Delhi CM Kejriwal's car, forcefully removed by security personnel pic.twitter.com/tkUUw1xtJj — ANI (@ANI_news) May 17, 2017

On Wednesday, the former employees of state government hospital staged a protest in front of Kejriwal's car.

A video of the incident in front of his resident shows that the protestors being shoved off by security personnel.

Most of the protesters in the video were women and they had alleged that whenever they tried meeting Kejriwal, he would ignore them.

An angry agitator told ANI that she had lost her job four months back and whenever she tried approaching him for help, he would not speak to them properly.

OneIndia News