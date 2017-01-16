Women activists want death penalty for arrested paedophile

Women rights activists have demanded a death penalty for serial rapist and paedophile Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested from the national capital on Sunday, said reports. Rastogi was arrested from Delhi's Kondli Village and is said to have confessed to his crime.

The 38-year-old is accussed of targeting several minor girls aged between seven and 11 years of age.

Former DCW chief Barkha Shukla termed the arrest as a 'big acheivement' and demanded that a the accused should be 'hanged' for such heinous crime, reported news agency ANI.

Emminent lawyer and activist Abha Singh expressed shock over the fact that Rastogi had been committing these acts for years and was caught only now. She said that it failure on part of the police to have let him roam free for years.

According to reports, the accused is said to have molested around five hundred children not only in Delhi but also in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

His confession has baffled officials who say that he would target young girls and would tell them that their father had sent something for them and would then take them to an isolated place.

Preliminary inquiry shows that he was beaten and thrown out of his home in 2004 after he attacked a neighbour's daughter. He has also been charged with drugs, theft and molestation. First two instances when he assaulted girls, no complaint was filed against him. Thinking that he could get away with his crime, he continued assaulting minor girls.

He told police officials that he would prey on young girls and enjoyed it for sexual satisfaction.

OneIndia News