Women activists call parties to take serious cognizance into BJP's Roopa Ganguly for rape remark

Condemning the controversial statement made by West Bengal Power Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Bharatiya Janata Party leader Roopa Ganguly, women rights activist Brinda Adige said that both the leaders are not worthy of holding the position and asked the concerned political parties to take serious cognizance of this incident.

Earlier on Friday, Ganguly said if women are able to survive in Bengal for 15 days without getting raped, then tell me.

She said,"I dare all the parties, the ones who keep flattering the West Bengal government and the Congress, to send their daughters, sisters-in-law, wives to Bengal, without taking any hospitality from Mamata Banerjee. If they are able to survive there for 15 days without getting raped, then tell me."

She further justified her statement saying, "In fact, 15 days is too long time". Subsequently, TMC leader reacted Sovandeb Chattopadhyay to her statement. TMC leader said, "She should say how many times she has been raped in Bengal."

