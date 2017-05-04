Woman wants to give Triple Talaq to her husband in Uttar Pradesh

In a rare incident, a woman wanted to give triple talaq to his husband for alleged ill-treatment by husband's family in Uttar Pradesh.

Amreen, a resident of Meerut, alleged that she wants to give triple talaq to her husband as he has denied keeping her and her child, after his brother beat her for money. She justified her decision to give triple talaq to her husband and get rid of him the way men do away with women using triple talaq.

The triple talaq is a Sharia law practice that allows men to end a marriage simply by saying 'talaq' to their wives three times in succession.

Meerut:Want to give #tripletalaq to my husband since he has denied to keep me&my child,after his brother beat me&my sister for money-Amreen pic.twitter.com/obSmwI98iC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 4, 2017

Earlier, Muslim women from Uttar Pradesh have written letters to PM Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to ban of Triple Talaq. Namely, Atiya Sabri, Shagufta Shah and Alka alias Parveen from Uttar Pradesh have raised their voice against Triple talaq.

The Modi government has submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court supporting ban on Triple Talaq. The government took a stance that the practice violates the fundamental rights of Muslim women and leads to their exploitation. Taking cognizance of number of petitions filed in the apex court, the Supreme Court has said that a five-judge Constitution Bench will look into the legality of triple talaq during the court's summer vacation in May. The bench begins the hearing on May 11.

OneIndia News