Woman to undergo India’s first womb transplant in Pune hospital

A 21-year-old woman will undergo India's first uterus transplant on Thursday at Pune hospital. The woman who suffers from congenital absence of uterus since birth, will be fitted with her mother's womb so that she would be able to conceive normally.

A team of gynaecologists from Sasoon Hospital visited the patient in Galaxy Care Hospital in Pune and approved the surgery after assessing her.

The team that will perform the surgery comprises cardiovascular surgeons, gynaecologists, intensivists, immunologists and a nursing staff. Doctors have psychoanalysed the recipients and the donors to confirm that all are in the best medical state for the surgeries.

Though the surgery was planned since a m onth, the doctors were waiting for last minute approval from a district-level committee.

Doctors have already extracted and cryo-preserved eight eggs from the woman's normally functioning ovary, which will be implanted in the transplanted uterus eight months after the complex surgery.

According to the doctor who will conduct the surgery said that the surgery will be done in two phases. At first, they will remove the uterus from the donor's womb which will last for four to five hours and in the second, they will transplant it into the womb of the recipient which will take two-three hours. The recipient will remain in ICU for a week and another two weeks in general care.

