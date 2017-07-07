Woman techie from Infosys found dead in Karnataka

A woman employee of software major Infosys was found dead in her rented room at Mysuru. Meenakshi, 21, was found hanging by a rope from the ceiling fan in her rented room on the second floor of the house. The police have registered a case of suicide.

Police said the body was decomposed since the death occurred two-three days ago. Meenakshi, who hailed from Kalaburgi North Karnataka, joined the IT consulting company three months ago as a trainee.

Though no suicide note or evidence of foul play was found in the room, the decomposed body has been sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death, which could have occurred two-three days ago.

Neighbours alerted the police after complaining of foul smell emanating from the room that was locked from inside and no response on Meenakshi's mobile phone.

Assuring Meenakshi's family of its support, the IT major said in a statement from Bengaluru: "We are saddened by the loss of our employee at Mysuru. We are working with the local authorities investigating the case. Our sympathies and prayers are with her family."

OneIndia News